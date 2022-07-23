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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.R.51
Chapter 11, Problem 11.R.51

Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.


lim ₙ → ₄ ln (x - 3)/(x² - 16)

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First, recognize that the limit is as \(x\) approaches 4 for the expression \(\frac{\ln(x - 3)}{x^2 - 16}\). Notice that directly substituting \(x = 4\) gives \(\frac{\ln(1)}{16 - 16} = \frac{0}{0}\), an indeterminate form, so we need to use a series expansion to evaluate the limit.
Next, rewrite the denominator \(x^2 - 16\) as \((x - 4)(x + 4)\) to better understand its behavior near \(x = 4\).
Now, expand the numerator \(\ln(x - 3)\) as a Taylor series around \(x = 4\). Let \(h = x - 4\), so \(x - 3 = 1 + h\). The Taylor series for \(\ln(1 + h)\) around \(h = 0\) is \(\ln(1 + h) = h - \frac{h^2}{2} + \frac{h^3}{3} - \cdots\).
Similarly, express the denominator in terms of \(h\): \(x^2 - 16 = (4 + h)^2 - 16 = 8h + h^2\). This gives the denominator as \(8h + h^2\) near \(h = 0\).
Finally, write the original limit expression in terms of \(h\) using the expansions: \(\frac{h - \frac{h^2}{2} + \cdots}{8h + h^2}\). Simplify this expression by factoring out \(h\) from numerator and denominator, then analyze the limit as \(h \to 0\) to find the value of the limit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point. It approximates functions near that point, allowing complex expressions to be simplified into polynomials, which are easier to analyze, especially for limits.
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Limit Evaluation Using Series

When direct substitution in a limit leads to indeterminate forms, expressing functions as power series can help. By substituting the series expansions, one can simplify the expression and find the limit by analyzing the leading terms.
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Handling Indeterminate Forms

Limits that result in forms like 0/0 require special techniques to evaluate. Using series expansions or algebraic manipulation helps resolve these indeterminate forms by revealing the behavior of numerator and denominator near the point of interest.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate

ln 2.

e. Using four terms of the series, which of the three series derived in parts (a)–(d) gives the best approximation to ln 2? Can you explain why?

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Textbook Question

Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate

ln 2.

b. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 - x) centered at 0 and the identity ln 2 = -ln 1/2. Write the resulting infinite series.

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Textbook Question

Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.


ƒ(x) = 1/(1 - x²)

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Textbook Question

Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.


lim ₙ → 0 (x²/2 - 1 + cos x)/x⁴

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Textbook Question

Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.

ƒ(x) = sinh (-3x), n = 3, a = 0

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Textbook Question

Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.


ƒ(x) = ln (1 - 4x)

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