Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.73
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.73

Derivative trick Here is an alternative way to evaluate higher derivatives of a function f that may save time. Suppose you can find the Taylor series for f centered at the point a without evaluating derivatives (for example, from a known series). Then f⁽ᵏ⁾(a)=k! multiplied by the coefficient of (x−a)ᵏ. Use this idea to evaluate f⁽³⁾(0) and f⁽⁴⁾(0) for the following functions. Use known series and do not evaluate derivatives.


f(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the function is given by an integral: \(f(x) = \int_0^x \sin(t^2) \, dt\). To find the higher derivatives at 0 without directly differentiating, we will use the Taylor series expansion of \(\sin(t^2)\) around 0.
Recall the Taylor series for \(\sin z\) centered at 0: \(\sin z = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n \frac{z^{2n+1}}{(2n+1)!}\). Substitute \(z = t^2\) to get the series for \(\sin(t^2)\): \(\sin(t^2) = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n \frac{t^{4n+2}}{(2n+1)!}\).
Integrate the series term-by-term from 0 to \(x\) to find the series for \(f(x)\): \(f(x) = \int_0^x \sin(t^2) \, dt = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n \frac{1}{(2n+1)!} \int_0^x t^{4n+2} \, dt\). Perform the integral inside the sum to get \(f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n \frac{x^{4n+3}}{(2n+1)! (4n+3)}\).
Identify the coefficients of the powers of \(x\) in the series expansion of \(f(x)\): the general term is \(a_n x^{4n+3}\) where \(a_n = (-1)^n / [(2n+1)! (4n+3)]\). Since the series is centered at 0, the coefficient of \(x^k\) corresponds to the coefficient of \((x-0)^k\).
Use the formula for the \(k\)-th derivative at 0: \(f^{(k)}(0) = k!\) times the coefficient of \(x^k\) in the Taylor series. To find \(f^{(3)}(0)\) and \(f^{(4)}(0)\), locate the coefficients of \(x^3\) and \(x^4\) respectively in the series and multiply each by \$3!\( and \)4!$. Note that if a power does not appear in the series, the corresponding derivative at 0 is zero.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point. It expresses f(x) as a power series centered at a point a, allowing approximation of the function near a. Each term involves powers of (x - a) and coefficients related to derivatives of f at a.
Recommended video:
08:42
Taylor Series

Relationship Between Taylor Coefficients and Derivatives

The coefficient of the (x - a)^k term in the Taylor series of f(x) is equal to f^(k)(a) divided by k!. This means the k-th derivative at a can be found by multiplying the coefficient of (x - a)^k by k!, providing a shortcut to find derivatives if the series is known.
Recommended video:
08:42
Taylor Series

Using Known Series to Find Derivatives of Integral Functions

When a function is defined as an integral of another function with a known series (e.g., f(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin(t²) dt), you can find its Taylor series by integrating the series term-by-term. This avoids direct differentiation and allows extraction of derivatives from the resulting power series.
Recommended video:
07:32
Representing Functions as Power Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.


f(x) = sin x, a = π/2

59
views
Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ k(x−1)ᵏ

71
views
Textbook Question

Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹

49
views
Textbook Question

Power series for derivatives


a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.

b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.

c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.


f(x) = eˣ

47
views
Textbook Question

Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.


g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)

80
views
Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!

65
views