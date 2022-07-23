Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x sin(1/x)
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x sin(1/x)
Derivative trick Here is an alternative way to evaluate higher derivatives of a function f that may save time. Suppose you can find the Taylor series for f centered at the point a without evaluating derivatives (for example, from a known series). Then f⁽ᵏ⁾(a)=k! multiplied by the coefficient of (x−a)ᵏ. Use this idea to evaluate f⁽³⁾(0) and f⁽⁴⁾(0) for the following functions. Use known series and do not evaluate derivatives.
f(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)
In terms of the remainder, what does it mean for a Taylor series for a function f to converge to f?
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
1/(1 − 2x)