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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.2.35
Chapter 11, Problem 11.2.35

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!

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Identify the given power series: \(\sum_{k=0}^{\infty} \frac{k^{20} x^{k}}{(2k+1)!}\). We want to find its radius and interval of convergence with respect to \(x\).
Use the Ratio Test to determine the radius of convergence. Consider the ratio of the absolute values of consecutive terms: \(\lim_{k \to \infty} \left| \frac{a_{k+1}}{a_k} \right|\), where \(a_k = \frac{k^{20} x^{k}}{(2k+1)!}\).
Write the ratio explicitly: \(\left| \frac{(k+1)^{20} x^{k+1} / (2(k+1)+1)!}{k^{20} x^{k} / (2k+1)!} \right| = |x| \cdot \frac{(k+1)^{20}}{k^{20}} \cdot \frac{(2k+1)!}{(2k+3)!}\).
Simplify the factorial expression: \(\frac{(2k+1)!}{(2k+3)!} = \frac{1}{(2k+2)(2k+3)}\). Then analyze the limit as \(k \to \infty\) of the entire expression to find the radius of convergence \(R\).
Once the radius \(R\) is found, determine the interval of convergence by testing the endpoints \(x = -R\) and \(x = R\) separately to check if the series converges or diverges at those points.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series

A power series is an infinite sum of terms in the form a_k(x - c)^k, where a_k are coefficients and c is the center. Understanding power series involves recognizing how the variable x affects convergence depending on its distance from the center.
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Intro to Power Series

Radius of Convergence

The radius of convergence is the distance from the center within which a power series converges absolutely. It can be found using tests like the Ratio or Root Test, which analyze the behavior of the series' terms as k approaches infinity.
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Radius of Convergence

Interval of Convergence

The interval of convergence is the set of all x-values for which the power series converges. It includes all points within the radius of convergence and requires separate checking of endpoints to determine if the series converges there.
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Interval of Convergence
Related Practice
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