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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.2.54
Chapter 11, Problem 11.2.54

Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.


g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)

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Start with the given function \( f(x) = \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \). Recognize that this is a geometric series of the form \( \frac{1}{1 - (-x^2)} \), which can be expanded as a power series centered at 0: \( f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n x^{2n} \).
To find \( g(x) = \frac{x}{(1 + x^2)^2} \), notice that it can be expressed in terms of the derivative of \( f(x) \). Differentiate \( f(x) \) with respect to \( x \) to relate it to \( g(x) \). Use the chain rule: \( f'(x) = \frac{d}{dx} \left( \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \right) = -\frac{2x}{(1 + x^2)^2} \).
Rearrange the derivative expression to isolate \( g(x) \): \( g(x) = \frac{x}{(1 + x^2)^2} = -\frac{1}{2} f'(x) \). This means \( g(x) \) can be represented as \( -\frac{1}{2} \) times the derivative of the power series for \( f(x) \).
Differentiate the power series term-by-term: \( f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^\infty (-1)^n x^{2n} \) implies \( f'(x) = \sum_{n=1}^\infty (-1)^n 2n x^{2n-1} \). Then multiply by \( -\frac{1}{2} \) to get the power series for \( g(x) \): \( g(x) = -\frac{1}{2} f'(x) = \sum_{n=1}^\infty (-1)^{n+1} n x^{2n-1} \).
Determine the interval of convergence. Since the original series for \( f(x) \) converges for \( |x| < 1 \), and differentiation does not change the radius of convergence, the power series for \( g(x) \) also converges for \( |x| < 1 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series Representation

A power series is an infinite sum of terms in the form a_n(x - c)^n, representing functions as polynomials of infinite degree centered at c. Understanding how to express functions as power series allows manipulation through differentiation and integration term-by-term, facilitating approximation and analysis.
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Intro to Power Series

Term-by-Term Differentiation and Integration of Power Series

Power series can be differentiated or integrated term-by-term within their interval of convergence. This property enables finding new series representations for related functions by applying calculus operations to known series, preserving convergence and simplifying complex function analysis.
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Intro to Power Series

Interval of Convergence

The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which a power series converges to a finite value. Determining this interval is crucial after differentiation or integration, as these operations can alter convergence properties, ensuring the resulting series accurately represents the function within that domain.
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Interval of Convergence
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.

lim ₓ→∞ x sin(1/x)

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Textbook Question

Derivative trick Here is an alternative way to evaluate higher derivatives of a function f that may save time. Suppose you can find the Taylor series for f centered at the point a without evaluating derivatives (for example, from a known series). Then f⁽ᵏ⁾(a)=k! multiplied by the coefficient of (x−a)ᵏ. Use this idea to evaluate f⁽³⁾(0) and f⁽⁴⁾(0) for the following functions. Use known series and do not evaluate derivatives.


f(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt

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Textbook Question

Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹

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Textbook Question

Power series for derivatives


a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.

b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.

c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.


f(x) = eˣ

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Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!

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Textbook Question

In terms of the remainder, what does it mean for a Taylor series for a function f to converge to f?

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