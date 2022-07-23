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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.58
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.58

Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹

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First, write the given power series explicitly: \(\sum_{k=0}^{\infty} 2^{k} x^{2k+1}\).
Notice that the exponent on \(x\) is \(2k+1\), which can be rewritten as \(x^{2k} \cdot x^{1} = x \cdot (x^2)^k\).
Rewrite the series as \(\sum_{k=0}^{\infty} 2^{k} x (x^2)^k = x \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} (2 x^2)^k\).
Recognize that the inner sum \(\sum_{k=0}^{\infty} (2 x^2)^k\) is a geometric series with common ratio \(r = 2 x^2\).
Recall the formula for the sum of a geometric series \(\sum_{k=0}^{\infty} r^k = \frac{1}{1-r}\), valid when \(|r| < 1\). Use this to express the series as \(x \cdot \frac{1}{1 - 2 x^2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series Representation of Functions

A power series is an infinite sum of terms in the form a_k(x - c)^k, where a_k are coefficients and c is the center. Functions can often be expressed as power series within a radius of convergence, allowing complex functions to be analyzed and approximated using polynomials.
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Recognizing Standard Power Series Forms

Many common functions have known power series expansions, such as geometric series, exponential, sine, and cosine. Identifying the pattern of coefficients and powers in a given series helps match it to a standard form, facilitating the identification of the represented function.
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Manipulating Series Indices and Terms

Reindexing or factoring terms in a power series can simplify it to a recognizable form. This includes adjusting powers of x, extracting constants, or rewriting sums to match known series, which is essential for identifying the function represented by a given power series.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.

lim ₓ→∞ x sin(1/x)

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Textbook Question

Derivative trick Here is an alternative way to evaluate higher derivatives of a function f that may save time. Suppose you can find the Taylor series for f centered at the point a without evaluating derivatives (for example, from a known series). Then f⁽ᵏ⁾(a)=k! multiplied by the coefficient of (x−a)ᵏ. Use this idea to evaluate f⁽³⁾(0) and f⁽⁴⁾(0) for the following functions. Use known series and do not evaluate derivatives.


f(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt

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Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ k(x−1)ᵏ

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Textbook Question

Power series for derivatives


a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.

b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.

c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.


f(x) = eˣ

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Textbook Question

Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.


g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)

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Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!

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