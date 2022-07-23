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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.9c
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.9c

Taylor series and interval of convergence


c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.


f(x) = 1/x², a=1

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1
Start by writing the Taylor series expansion of the function \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x^2}\) centered at \(a = 1\). This involves finding the derivatives of \(f(x)\) evaluated at \(x=1\) and expressing the series as \(\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{f^{(n)}(1)}{n!} (x-1)^n\).
Calculate the first few derivatives of \(f(x) = x^{-2}\) to identify a general pattern for \(f^{(n)}(x)\). For example, \(f'(x) = -2x^{-3}\), \(f''(x) = 6x^{-4}\), and so on. Then evaluate these derivatives at \(x=1\).
Express the general term of the Taylor series using the pattern found for \(f^{(n)}(1)\) and write the series explicitly as \(\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} c_n (x-1)^n\) where \(c_n = \frac{f^{(n)}(1)}{n!}\).
To determine the interval of convergence, apply the Ratio Test to the general term \(c_n (x-1)^n\). Compute the limit \(L = \lim_{n \to \infty} \left| \frac{c_{n+1} (x-1)^{n+1}}{c_n (x-1)^n} \right|\) and simplify it to an expression involving \(|x-1|\).
Find the values of \(x\) for which the Ratio Test limit \(L < 1\). This inequality will give the radius of convergence and thus the interval of convergence centered at \(x=1\). Finally, check the endpoints of the interval separately to determine if the series converges there.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point a. It approximates the function near that point, using powers of (x - a). For f(x) = 1/x² at a = 1, the series involves derivatives evaluated at x = 1.
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Taylor Series

Radius and Interval of Convergence

The radius of convergence is the distance from the center a within which the Taylor series converges to the function. The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which the series converges. Determining this interval often involves applying convergence tests like the Ratio or Root Test.
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Radius of Convergence

Convergence Tests for Power Series

Tests such as the Ratio Test or Root Test help determine where a power series converges. These tests analyze the limit of the ratio or nth root of successive terms to find the radius of convergence, which is essential for identifying the interval where the Taylor series accurately represents the function.
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Intro to Power Series
Related Practice
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