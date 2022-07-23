Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (x²ᵏ)/k
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (x²ᵏ)/k
{Use of Tech} Remainders Let
f(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ = 1/(1−x) and Sₙ(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀ⁿ⁻¹ xᵏ
The remainder in truncating the power series after n terms is Rₙ = f(x) − Sₙ(x), which depends on x.
a. Show that Rₙ(x) = xⁿ /(1−x).
b. Graph the remainder function on the interval |x| < 1, for n=1, 2, and 3 . Discuss and interpret the graph. Where on the interval is |Rₙ(x)| largest? Smallest?
c. For fixed n, minimize |Rₙ(x)| with respect to x. Does the result agree with the observations in part (b)?
d. Let N(x) be the number of terms required to reduce |Rₙ(x)| to less than 10⁻⁶. Graph the function N(x) on the interval |x|<1.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomial p₃ centered at a=e for f(x)=ln x.
{Use of Tech} Graphing Taylor polynomials
a. Find the nth-order Taylor polynomials for the following functions centered at the given point a, for n=1 and n=2.
b. Graph the Taylor polynomials and the function.
f(x)=sin x, a=π/4
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − e⁻ˣ)/x