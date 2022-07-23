Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.44
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.44

{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the integral involves the function \( \frac{\ln(1+t)}{t} \). To approximate this integral using a Taylor series, start by finding the Taylor series expansion of \( \ln(1+t) \) around \( t=0 \).
Recall the Taylor series for \( \ln(1+t) \) is \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} (-1)^{n+1} \frac{t^n}{n} \) for \( |t| < 1 \). Write this series explicitly: \( \ln(1+t) = t - \frac{t^2}{2} + \frac{t^3}{3} - \frac{t^4}{4} + \cdots \).
Divide the series for \( \ln(1+t) \) by \( t \) to get the series for \( \frac{\ln(1+t)}{t} \): \( \frac{\ln(1+t)}{t} = 1 - \frac{t}{2} + \frac{t^2}{3} - \frac{t^3}{4} + \cdots \).
Integrate the series term-by-term from 0 to 0.2: \[ \int_0^{0.2} \frac{\ln(1+t)}{t} dt = \int_0^{0.2} \left(1 - \frac{t}{2} + \frac{t^2}{3} - \frac{t^3}{4} + \cdots \right) dt = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} a_n \int_0^{0.2} t^n dt, \] where \( a_n \) are the coefficients from the series.
Calculate the integral of each term: \( \int_0^{0.2} t^n dt = \frac{(0.2)^{n+1}}{n+1} \). Sum the terms until the absolute value of the next term is less than \( 10^{-4} \) to ensure the error is within the required tolerance.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point. It allows approximation of complex functions by polynomials, which are easier to integrate or evaluate. For ln(1 + t), the series expansion around t = 0 is especially useful for approximating integrals.
Recommended video:
08:42
Taylor Series

Definite Integral Approximation Using Series

When a function is expressed as a Taylor series, its definite integral over an interval can be approximated by integrating the polynomial term-by-term. This method simplifies the integral calculation and provides a way to estimate the value with controllable accuracy by including enough terms.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Error Estimation and Convergence Criteria

To ensure the approximation is accurate within a specified error bound (e.g., less than 10⁻⁴), it is essential to estimate the remainder or error term of the Taylor series. Understanding how to bound this error helps determine how many terms to retain for a reliable approximation.
Recommended video:
04:57
Determining Error and Relative Error
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.


f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0

76
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Remainders Let 


f(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ = 1/(1−x) and Sₙ(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀ⁿ⁻¹ xᵏ


The remainder in truncating the power series after n terms is Rₙ = f(x) − Sₙ(x), which depends on x.


a. Show that Rₙ(x) = xⁿ /(1−x).

b. Graph the remainder function on the interval |x| < 1, for n=1, 2, and 3 . Discuss and interpret the graph. Where on the interval is |Rₙ(x)| largest? Smallest?

c. For fixed n, minimize |Rₙ(x)| with respect to x. Does the result agree with the observations in part (b)?

d. Let N(x) be the number of terms required to reduce |Rₙ(x)| to less than 10⁻⁶. Graph the function N(x) on the interval |x|<1.

45
views
Textbook Question

Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation


a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.


b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.


c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.


Find the Taylor polynomial p₃ centered at a=e for f(x)=ln x.

68
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you use a second-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0 to approximate a function f. What matching conditions are satisfied by the polynomial?

76
views
Textbook Question

Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.∫₀⁰ᐧ²⁵ e⁻ˣ² dx

106
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Graphing Taylor polynomials


a. Find the nth-order Taylor polynomials for the following functions centered at the given point a, for n=1 and n=2.


b. Graph the Taylor polynomials and the function.


f(x)=sin x, a=π/4

61
views