Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomial p₃ centered at a=e for f(x)=ln x.
Suppose you use a second-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0 to approximate a function f. What matching conditions are satisfied by the polynomial?
{Use of Tech} Graphing Taylor polynomials
a. Find the nth-order Taylor polynomials for the following functions centered at the given point a, for n=1 and n=2.
b. Graph the Taylor polynomials and the function.
f(x)=sin x, a=π/4
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − e⁻ˣ)/x