Textbook Question
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x)=3ˣ, a=0
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Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x)=3ˣ, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (ln 2)ᵏ/k! = 2
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0