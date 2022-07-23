Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.

c. Approximate Si(0.5) and Si(1). Use enough terms of the series so the error in the approximation does not exceed 10⁻³.