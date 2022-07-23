Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
c. Approximate Si(0.5) and Si(1). Use enough terms of the series so the error in the approximation does not exceed 10⁻³.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (ln 2)ᵏ/k! = 2
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0