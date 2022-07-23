Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = 0
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = 0
How are the Taylor polynomials for a function f centered at a related to the Taylor series of the function f centered at a?
Working with binomial series Use properties of power series, substitution, and factoring to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions. Use the Maclaurin series
(1 + x)⁻² = 1 − 2x + 3x² − 4x³ + ⋯, for −1 < x < 1.
1/(3 + 4x)²
Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a
a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).
b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
tan ⁻¹ (1/2)
{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.
e⁰ᐧ²⁵, n=4