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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.1
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.1

How are the Taylor polynomials for a function f centered at a related to the Taylor series of the function f centered at a?

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Recall that the Taylor polynomial of degree n for a function \( f \) centered at \( a \) is given by the formula: \[ P_n(x) = \sum_{k=0}^n \frac{f^{(k)}(a)}{k!} (x - a)^k \] where \( f^{(k)}(a) \) denotes the \( k \)-th derivative of \( f \) evaluated at \( a \).
Understand that the Taylor series of \( f \) centered at \( a \) is the infinite sum of all these terms, expressed as: \[ T(x) = \sum_{k=0}^\infty \frac{f^{(k)}(a)}{k!} (x - a)^k \] This series represents the function \( f \) as an infinite polynomial expansion around \( a \).
Recognize that each Taylor polynomial \( P_n(x) \) is essentially the partial sum of the Taylor series up to degree \( n \). In other words, the Taylor polynomial approximates \( f \) by truncating the infinite series after \( n \) terms.
Note that as \( n \) increases, the Taylor polynomial \( P_n(x) \) generally provides a better approximation to \( f(x) \) near the point \( a \), and the Taylor series is the limit of these polynomials as \( n \to \infty \), assuming the series converges to \( f(x) \).
Therefore, the Taylor polynomials centered at \( a \) are the finite-degree approximations that build up to the full Taylor series centered at \( a \), which is the infinite-degree polynomial representation of \( f \) around that point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomial

A Taylor polynomial of degree n for a function f centered at a is a finite sum that approximates f near a using derivatives of f at a. It includes terms up to the nth derivative, providing a polynomial approximation that becomes more accurate as n increases.
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Taylor Series

The Taylor series of a function f centered at a is an infinite sum of terms derived from the derivatives of f at a. It represents the function as a power series and, if convergent, equals the function within a certain interval around a.
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Relationship Between Taylor Polynomials and Taylor Series

Taylor polynomials are partial sums of the Taylor series; each polynomial includes a finite number of terms from the series. As the degree of the polynomial increases, it approaches the Taylor series, which is the limit of these polynomials as the number of terms goes to infinity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.


f(x) = sin x, a = 0

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Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.


∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!

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Textbook Question

Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a


a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).


b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).

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Textbook Question

Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.

tan ⁻¹ (1/2)

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{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.


√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2 on [−0.1,0.1]

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.


e⁰ᐧ²⁵, n=4

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