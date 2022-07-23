Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = 0
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = 0
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a
a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).
b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
tan ⁻¹ (1/2)
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2 on [−0.1,0.1]
{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.
e⁰ᐧ²⁵, n=4