Infinite Limits Infinite limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value, leading the output to grow without bound. Specifically, if the limit of a function as x approaches a value c is infinity, it indicates that the function's values increase indefinitely as x gets closer to c. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave near vertical asymptotes.

Limit Definition The precise definition of a limit involves the formal epsilon-delta approach, which provides a rigorous way to describe how a function behaves as it approaches a specific point. For infinite limits, this means that for every large number M, there exists a delta such that if the distance between x and c is less than delta, the function's value exceeds M. This definition is essential for proving limits rigorously.