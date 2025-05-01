Problem 2.5.41
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Problem 2.39
Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
Problem 2.1.15
Consider the position function s(t) =−16t^2+100t representing the position of an object moving vertically along a line. Sketch a graph of s with the secant line passing through (0.5, s(0.5)) and (2, s(2)). Determine the slope of the secant line and explain its relationship to the moving object.
Problem 2.4.49
Find all vertical asymptotes of the following functions. For each value of , determine , , and .
Problem 2.7.27
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→0 x^2=0 (Hint: Use the identity √x2=|x|.)
Problem 2.5.86
Sketch a possible graph of a function f that satisfies all of the given conditions. Be sure to identify all vertical and horizontal asymptotes.
, , , ,
Problem 2.7.3
Which one of the following intervals is not symmetric about x=5?
a.(1, 9)
b.(4, 6)
c.(3, 8)
d.(4.5, 5.5)
Problem 2.2.25
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = x^2+x−2 / x−1; a=1
Problem 2.7.19
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 (8x+5)=13
Problem 2.6.39
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
Problem 2.57
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0 cos x−1 / sin^2x
Problem 2.7.2
Suppose f(x) lies in the interval (2, 6). What is the smallest value of ε such that |f (x)−4|<ε?
Problem 2.23
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = x^2−25 / x−5; a=5
Problem 2.7.42
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
Problem 2.10
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (5 + 1/x +10/x^2)
Problem 2.5.50
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Problem 2.6.53
Evaluate each limit.
Problem 2.6.33
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→4 √x^3−2x^2−8x / x−4
Problem 2.7.29
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→2 (x^2+3x)=10
Problem 2.4.44
Determine the following limits.
Problem 2.4.13
Suppose f(x)→100 and g(x)→0, with g(x)<0 as x→2. Determine lim x→2 f(x) / g(x).
Problem 2.7.58
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^+ 1 /1 − x=−∞
Problem 2.5.61
Determine the end behavior of the following transcendental functions by analyzing appropriate limits. Then provide a simple sketch of the associated graph, showing asymptotes if they exist.
Problem 2.30
Determine the following limits.
lim u→0^+ u − 1 / sin u
Problem 2.5.49
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Problem 2.35
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ sin x / e^x
Problem 2.29
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
Problem 2.7.21
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→4 x^2−16 / x−4=8 (Hint: Factor and simplify.)
Problem 2.4.65
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
f(x)=1/ √x sec x
Problem 2.82.2
b. Estimate a solution to the equation in the given interval using a root finder.
x^5+7x+5=0; (−1,0)
Ch. 2 - Limits
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