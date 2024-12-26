4:10 minutes 4:10 minutes Problem 2.6.80 Textbook Question Textbook Question Use the continuity of the absolute value function (Exercise 78) to determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.

g ( x ) = ∣ x + 4 x 2 − 4 ∣ g\left(x\right)=\left\vert\frac{x+4}{x^2-4}\right\vert

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above

