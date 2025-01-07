Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
2:31 minutes
Problem 2.6.36
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→∞(2x+1x / x)^3
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches infinity. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave for very large values of x, which can often simplify complex expressions. In this case, we analyze how the terms in the expression grow relative to each other as x becomes infinitely large.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Polynomial Growth
Polynomial growth refers to how polynomial functions behave as their variable approaches infinity. In the expression given, the highest degree term dominates the behavior of the function. Recognizing which terms are significant in the limit helps in simplifying the expression to find the limit more easily.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Simplifying Rational Expressions
Simplifying rational expressions involves reducing fractions to their simplest form, which can make evaluating limits more straightforward. In this limit problem, simplifying the expression before taking the limit allows for easier computation and clearer insight into the function's behavior as x approaches infinity.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Watch next
Master Finding Limits by Direct Substitution with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice