Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches infinity. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave for very large values of x, which can often simplify complex expressions. In this case, we analyze how the terms in the expression grow relative to each other as x becomes infinitely large. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Polynomial Growth Polynomial growth refers to how polynomial functions behave as their variable approaches infinity. In the expression given, the highest degree term dominates the behavior of the function. Recognizing which terms are significant in the limit helps in simplifying the expression to find the limit more easily. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions