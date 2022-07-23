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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.63
Chapter 2, Problem 2.63

a. Analyze limxf(x){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\infty\)}{f(x)}} andlimxf(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)-\(\infty\)}{f(x)}} for each function.


f(x)=1+x2x2x3x2+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1+x-2x^2-x^3}{x^2+1}\)

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Identify the highest degree term in both the numerator and the denominator. In the given function \( f(x) = \frac{1 + x - 2x^2 - x^3}{x^2 + 1} \), the highest degree term in the numerator is \(-x^3\) and in the denominator is \(x^2\).
Divide every term in the numerator and the denominator by \(x^2\), the highest degree term in the denominator, to simplify the expression. This gives \( f(x) = \frac{\frac{1}{x^2} + \frac{x}{x^2} - \frac{2x^2}{x^2} - \frac{x^3}{x^2}}{\frac{x^2}{x^2} + \frac{1}{x^2}} \).
Simplify the expression: \( f(x) = \frac{\frac{1}{x^2} + \frac{1}{x} - 2 - x}{1 + \frac{1}{x^2}} \).
Evaluate the limit as \( x \to \infty \). As \( x \to \infty \), the terms \( \frac{1}{x^2} \) and \( \frac{1}{x} \) approach 0. Thus, the expression simplifies to \( \frac{0 + 0 - 2 - x}{1 + 0} = -x - 2 \). Therefore, \( \lim_{x \to \infty} f(x) = -\infty \).
Evaluate the limit as \( x \to -\infty \). Similarly, as \( x \to -\infty \), the terms \( \frac{1}{x^2} \) and \( \frac{1}{x} \) approach 0. The expression simplifies to \( \frac{0 + 0 - 2 - x}{1 + 0} = -x - 2 \). Therefore, \( \lim_{x \to -\infty} f(x) = \infty \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave in extreme cases, allowing us to determine horizontal asymptotes and the end behavior of polynomial, rational, and other types of functions.
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Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. The analysis of rational functions often involves examining their limits at infinity, as the degrees of the numerator and denominator significantly influence the function's behavior. Understanding how to simplify and analyze these functions is essential for evaluating limits.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Dominant Terms

In the context of limits, dominant terms refer to the terms in a polynomial that have the highest degree, which dictate the function's behavior as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. Identifying these terms is key to simplifying rational functions and accurately calculating their limits at infinity.
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