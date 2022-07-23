Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
344
views
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0 cos x−1 / sin^2x
a. Analyze and for each function.
Which of the following statements are correct? Choose all that apply.
a. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2 does not exist
b. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2=∞
c. lim x→1 1/(x−1)^2=−∞
Determine the following limits.
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ (−12t^−5)