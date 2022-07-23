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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.6.17
Chapter 2, Problem 2.6.17

Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer. 
f(x)=2x^2+3x+1 / x^2+5x; a=−5

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1
Identify the function: \( f(x) = \frac{2x^2 + 3x + 1}{x^2 + 5x} \).
Check if \( f(x) \) is defined at \( x = -5 \). Substitute \( x = -5 \) into the denominator: \( (-5)^2 + 5(-5) = 25 - 25 = 0 \). The function is not defined at \( x = -5 \) because the denominator is zero.
Since \( f(x) \) is not defined at \( x = -5 \), it is not continuous at \( x = -5 \).
For a function to be continuous at a point \( a \), it must be defined at \( a \), the limit as \( x \) approaches \( a \) must exist, and the limit must equal \( f(a) \).
Since \( f(x) \) is not defined at \( x = -5 \), it fails the first condition of the continuity checklist, confirming it is not continuous at \( x = -5 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions

A function is continuous at a point 'a' if three conditions are met: the function is defined at 'a', the limit of the function as 'x' approaches 'a' exists, and the limit equals the function's value at 'a'. This concept is fundamental in calculus as it ensures that there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in the graph of the function at that point.
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Intro to Continuity

Limit of a Function

The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a certain value. For continuity, it is essential to evaluate the limit from both the left and right sides of 'a'. If both limits agree and equal the function's value at 'a', the function is continuous at that point.
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Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Rational Functions

Rational functions are ratios of polynomials, and their continuity can be affected by points where the denominator equals zero. In this case, we must check if the function is defined at 'a' and if the limit exists. If the denominator is zero at 'a', the function is not continuous there, necessitating careful analysis of the function's behavior around that point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.

lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit. 


lim x→0 cos x−1 / sin^2x

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Textbook Question

a. Analyze limxf(x){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\infty\)}{f(x)}} andlimxf(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)-\(\infty\)}{f(x)}} for each function.


f(x)=1+x2x2x3x2+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1+x-2x^2-x^3}{x^2+1}\)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements are correct? Choose all that apply.


a. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2 does not exist


b. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2=∞


c. lim x→1 1/(x−1)^2=−∞

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


limθπ2+13tanθ{\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{\(\theta\]\to\[\frac{\pi}{2}\)^{+}}\(\frac\)13\(\tan\]\theta\)}

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits at infinity.


lim t→∞ (−12t^−5)

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