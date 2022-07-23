Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
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Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0 cos x−1 / sin^2x
a. Analyze and for each function.
Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer.
f(x)=2x^2+3x+1 / x^2+5x; a=−5
Which of the following statements are correct? Choose all that apply.
a. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2 does not exist
b. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2=∞
c. lim x→1 1/(x−1)^2=−∞
Determine the following limits.