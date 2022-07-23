Limit Laws

Limit laws are rules that allow us to compute the limits of functions based on the limits of their components. For example, the quotient law states that if the limits of f(x) and g(x) exist and g(x) is not zero at the limit point, then lim x→c (f(x)/g(x)) = lim x→c f(x) / lim x→c g(x). These laws are essential for simplifying and calculating complex limits.