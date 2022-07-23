Textbook Question
Let .
Make a conjecture about the value of .
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Let .
Make a conjecture about the value of .
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 √5x+6
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1000 18π^2
Let .
Make two tables, one showing values of for , and and one showing values of for , and .
Given the function , complete the following. <IMAGE>
Find the slopes of the secant lines that pass though the points and , for and (see figure).
Determine the following limits.
lim h→0 √5x + 5h − √5x / h, where x>0 Is constant