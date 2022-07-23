Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.6.27
Chapter 2, Problem 2.6.27

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. 
f(x)=x^5+6x+17 / x^2−9

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of function: \( f(x) = \frac{x^5 + 6x + 17}{x^2 - 9} \) is a rational function, which is continuous everywhere except where the denominator is zero.
Set the denominator equal to zero to find the points of discontinuity: \( x^2 - 9 = 0 \).
Solve the equation \( x^2 - 9 = 0 \) to find the values of \( x \) that make the denominator zero. This can be factored as \( (x - 3)(x + 3) = 0 \).
Determine the solutions to the equation: \( x = 3 \) and \( x = -3 \). These are the points where the function is not continuous.
Conclude that the function \( f(x) \) is continuous on the intervals \((-\infty, -3) \cup (-3, 3) \cup (3, \infty)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval. This concept is crucial for determining where a function does not have breaks, jumps, or asymptotes.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity

Rational Functions

A rational function is a function that can be expressed as the ratio of two polynomials. The continuity of rational functions is affected by the values that make the denominator zero, as these points create vertical asymptotes or discontinuities. Understanding the behavior of rational functions helps in identifying intervals of continuity.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Finding Intervals of Continuity

To find the intervals of continuity for a function, one must identify points where the function is undefined, typically where the denominator is zero. After determining these points, the intervals can be established by testing the function's behavior in the regions between these points. This process allows for a comprehensive understanding of where the function remains continuous.
Recommended video:
03:38
Intro to Continuity Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.


limx41(x4)2={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)4}}\(\frac{1}{\left(x-4\right)^2}\)=\(\infty\)

390
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer. 

f(x)= √x−2; a=1

488
views
Textbook Question

Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.


lim x→1^- 1 / 1 − x=∞

324
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of f(x) = x / (x2 − 2x − 3)2 to determine lim x→−1 f(x) and lim x→3 f(x).

387
views
Textbook Question

Sketch a possible graph of a function g, together with vertical asymptotes, satisfying all the following conditions.


g(2) =1,g(5) =−1,lim x→4 g(x) =−∞,lim x→7^− g(x) =∞,lim x→7^+ g(x) =−∞

327
views
Textbook Question

A sequence is an infinite, ordered list of numbers that is often defined by a function. For example, the sequence {2,4,6,8,…} is specified by the function f(n) = 2n, where n=1,2,3,….The limit of such a sequence is lim n→∞ f(n), provided the limit exists. All the limit laws for limits at infinity may be applied to limits of sequences. Find the limit of the following sequences or state that the limit does not exist. 


{0,1/2,2/3,3/4,…}, which is defined by f(n) = (n−1) / n, for n=1,2,3,…

453
views