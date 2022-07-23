Evaluate each limit.
Evaluate each limit.
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=x^5+6x+17 / x^2−9
Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer.
f(x)= √x−2; a=1
Use the graph of f(x) = x / (x2 − 2x − 3)2 to determine lim x→−1 f(x) and lim x→3 f(x).
Sketch a possible graph of a function g, together with vertical asymptotes, satisfying all the following conditions.
g(2) =1,g(5) =−1,lim x→4 g(x) =−∞,lim x→7^− g(x) =∞,lim x→7^+ g(x) =−∞
A sequence is an infinite, ordered list of numbers that is often defined by a function. For example, the sequence {2,4,6,8,…} is specified by the function f(n) = 2n, where n=1,2,3,….The limit of such a sequence is lim n→∞ f(n), provided the limit exists. All the limit laws for limits at infinity may be applied to limits of sequences. Find the limit of the following sequences or state that the limit does not exist.
{0,1/2,2/3,3/4,…}, which is defined by f(n) = (n−1) / n, for n=1,2,3,…