Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
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Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=x^5+6x+17 / x^2−9
Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer.
f(x)= √x−2; a=1
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^- 1 / 1 − x=∞
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (3+10/x^2)
Sketch a possible graph of a function g, together with vertical asymptotes, satisfying all the following conditions.
g(2) =1,g(5) =−1,lim x→4 g(x) =−∞,lim x→7^− g(x) =∞,lim x→7^+ g(x) =−∞