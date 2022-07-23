Textbook Question
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→4 √x^3−2x^2−8x / x−4
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Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→4 √x^3−2x^2−8x / x−4
Determine the following limits.
lim u→0^+ u − 1 / sin u
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Which of the following statements are correct? Choose all that apply.
a. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2 does not exist
b. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2=∞
c. lim x→1 1/(x−1)^2=−∞
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→4 x^2−16 / x−4=8 (Hint: Factor and simplify.)
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→−∞ 3x^11