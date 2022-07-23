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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.7.46
Chapter 2, Problem 2.7.46

Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.


limx11(x+1)4={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)-1}}\(\frac{1}{\left(x+1\right)^4}\)=\(\infty\)

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1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an infinite limit. The statement \( \lim_{x \to -1} \frac{1}{(x+1)^4} = \infty \) means that for every positive number \( M \), there exists a \( \delta > 0 \) such that if \( 0 < |x + 1| < \delta \), then \( \frac{1}{(x+1)^4} > M \).
Step 2: Analyze the function \( \frac{1}{(x+1)^4} \). As \( x \) approaches \( -1 \), the expression \( (x+1)^4 \) approaches 0, making \( \frac{1}{(x+1)^4} \) grow larger without bound.
Step 3: Set up the inequality \( \frac{1}{(x+1)^4} > M \) to find \( \delta \). This inequality can be rewritten as \( (x+1)^4 < \frac{1}{M} \).
Step 4: Solve \( (x+1)^4 < \frac{1}{M} \) for \( |x+1| \). Take the fourth root of both sides to get \( |x+1| < \frac{1}{M^{1/4}} \).
Step 5: Conclude that for any \( M > 0 \), choosing \( \delta = \frac{1}{M^{1/4}} \) ensures that \( 0 < |x+1| < \delta \) implies \( \frac{1}{(x+1)^4} > M \), thus proving the limit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infinite Limits

Infinite limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value, leading the output to grow without bound. Specifically, if the limit of a function as x approaches a value c is infinity, it indicates that the function's values increase indefinitely as x gets closer to c. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave near vertical asymptotes.
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Limit Definition

The precise definition of a limit involves the formal epsilon-delta approach, which provides a rigorous way to describe how a function behaves as it approaches a specific point. For infinite limits, this means that for every large number M, there exists a delta such that if the distance between x and c is less than delta, the function's value exceeds M. This definition is essential for proving limits rigorously.
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Polynomial Behavior Near Roots

Understanding how polynomials behave near their roots is vital for analyzing limits. In the case of the limit in question, the expression (x + 1)^4 approaches zero as x approaches -1, causing the overall fraction to approach infinity. Recognizing that higher powers of polynomials lead to faster growth or decay helps in predicting the behavior of functions near critical points.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.

lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements are correct? Choose all that apply.


a. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2 does not exist


b. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2=∞


c. lim x→1 1/(x−1)^2=−∞

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Textbook Question

Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.

lim x→−3 |2x|=6 (Hint: Use the inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b|, which holds for all constants a and b (see Exercise 74).)

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Textbook Question

Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.

lim x→4 x^2−16 / x−4=8 (Hint: Factor and simplify.)

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits at infinity.


lim x→−∞ 3x^11

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


limθπ2+13tanθ{\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{\(\theta\]\to\[\frac{\pi}{2}\)^{+}}\(\frac\)13\(\tan\]\theta\)}

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