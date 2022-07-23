Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer.
f(x)=2x^2+3x+1 / x^2+5x; a=−5
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→−3 |2x|=6 (Hint: Use the inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b|, which holds for all constants a and b (see Exercise 74).)
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→4 x^2−16 / x−4=8 (Hint: Factor and simplify.)
Determine the following limits.