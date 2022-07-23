Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim u→0^+ u − 1 / sin u
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Determine the following limits.
lim u→0^+ u − 1 / sin u
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Which of the following statements are correct? Choose all that apply.
a. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2 does not exist
b. lim x→1 1/ (x−1)^2=∞
c. lim x→1 1/(x−1)^2=−∞
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→−3 |2x|=6 (Hint: Use the inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b|, which holds for all constants a and b (see Exercise 74).)
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→−∞ 3x^11
Determine the following limits.