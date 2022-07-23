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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.8.46a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.8.46a

45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)

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First, substitute the given point (1, 1) into the equation of the curve x³ + y³ = 2xy to verify if it satisfies the equation.
Substitute x = 1 and y = 1 into the equation: (1)³ + (1)³ = 2(1)(1).
Calculate the left side of the equation: 1 + 1 = 2.
Calculate the right side of the equation: 2 * 1 * 1 = 2.
Since both sides of the equation are equal, the point (1, 1) lies on the curve.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is a technique used to differentiate equations where the dependent and independent variables are not explicitly separated. In the context of the equation x³ + y³ = 2xy, we differentiate both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x. This allows us to find the derivative dy/dx, which is essential for determining the slope of the tangent line at a specific point.
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Finding The Implicit Derivative

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the function at that point. To find the equation of the tangent line, we use the point-slope form, which requires the slope (found via differentiation) and the coordinates of the point on the curve.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Verifying Points on Curves

Verifying that a point lies on a curve involves substituting the coordinates of the point into the equation of the curve. If the left-hand side equals the right-hand side after substitution, the point is confirmed to be on the curve. In this case, substituting (1, 1) into the equation x³ + y³ = 2xy helps establish that the point is indeed on the curve before proceeding to find the tangent line.
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Summary of Curve Sketching
Related Practice
Textbook Question

7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:

a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.

f(w) = w³ -w / w

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Textbook Question

21–30. Derivatives

a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.

f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5

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Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4

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Textbook Question

Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>


a. Express the angle of elevation θ from the biologist to the falcon as a function of the height h of the bird above the ground. (Hint: The vertical distance between the top of the cliff and the falcon is 80−h.)

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Textbook Question

The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.

a. Find an equation relating dV/dt to dr/dt.

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Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)

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