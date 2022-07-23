Textbook Question
67–78. Derivatives of inverse functions Consider the following functions (on the given interval, if specified). Find the derivative of the inverse function.
f(x) = e^3x+1
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67–78. Derivatives of inverse functions Consider the following functions (on the given interval, if specified). Find the derivative of the inverse function.
f(x) = e^3x+1
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
6x³+7y³ = 13xy
Simplify the expression e^xln(x²+1).
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sec−1(ex); (ln 2,π/3)
Use limits to find f' (x) if f(x) = 7x.
Suppose the slope of the curve y=f^−1(x) at (4, 7) is 4/5. Find f′(7).