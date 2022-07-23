Textbook Question
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x⁴(2x²−1)
381
views
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x⁴(2x²−1)
Define the acceleration of an object moving in a straight line.
How is lim x🠂0 sin x/x used in this section?
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
6x³+7y³ = 13xy
Use limits to find f' (x) if f(x) = 7x.
Suppose the slope of the curve y=f^−1(x) at (4, 7) is 4/5. Find f′(7).