Textbook Question
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (v / v+1)^4/3
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9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (v / v+1)^4/3
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = ex(x3 − 3x2 + 6x − 6)
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(w) = √w+w / √w-w