Textbook Question
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (sin 3x) / x
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Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (sin 3x) / x
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
y = x⁵
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x3 = (x + y) / (x - y)
Match the graphs of the functions in a–d with the graphs of their derivatives in A–D. <MATCH A-D IMAGE>
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sec-1 (ln x)
The edges of a cube increase at a rate of 2 cm/s. How fast is the volume changing when the length of each edge is 50 cm?