Textbook Question
Define the acceleration of an object moving in a straight line.
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Define the acceleration of an object moving in a straight line.
How is lim x🠂0 sin x/x used in this section?
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (sin 3x) / x
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x3 = (x + y) / (x - y)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions (i) using the fact that bx = exIn b and (ii) using logarithmic differentiation. Verify that both answers are the same.
y = (x²+1)x
Match the graphs of the functions in a–d with the graphs of their derivatives in A–D. <MATCH A-D IMAGE>