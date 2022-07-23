Textbook Question
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
exy = 2y
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Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
exy = 2y
Calculate the derivative of the following functions (i) using the fact that bx = exIn b and (ii) using logarithmic differentiation. Verify that both answers are the same.
y = (x²+1)x
Match the graphs of the functions in a–d with the graphs of their derivatives in A–D. <MATCH A-D IMAGE>
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 5x) / x
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sec-1 (ln x)
Given that f(1) = 5, f′(1) = 4, g(1) = 2, and g′(1) = 3 , find d/dx (f(x)g(x))∣ ∣x=1 and d/dx (f(x) / g(x)) ∣ x=1.