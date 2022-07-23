Textbook Question
How is lim x🠂0 sin x/x used in this section?
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How is lim x🠂0 sin x/x used in this section?
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (sin 3x) / x
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
y = x⁵
Calculate the derivative of the following functions (i) using the fact that bx = exIn b and (ii) using logarithmic differentiation. Verify that both answers are the same.
y = (x²+1)x
Match the graphs of the functions in a–d with the graphs of their derivatives in A–D. <MATCH A-D IMAGE>
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sec-1 (ln x)