Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the chain rule states that the derivative dy/dx is the product of the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function and the derivative of the inner function. This rule is essential for evaluating derivatives of functions like f(x) = sec<sup>-1</sup>(ln x), where ln x is nested within the sec<sup>-1</sup> function.