Textbook Question
If f′(x)=3x+2, find the slope of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at x=1, 2, and 3.
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If f′(x)=3x+2, find the slope of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at x=1, 2, and 3.
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 7x) / (sin x)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = (cos x) In cos²x
13–40. Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 1/tan^−1(x²+4)
Find the slope of the curve x²+y³=2 at each point where y=1 (see figure). <IMAGE>
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x² (1 - In x²)