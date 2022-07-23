Textbook Question
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
sin y+2 = x
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5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
sin y+2 = x
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 sin ax / sin bx, where a and b are constants with b ≠ 0.
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(y) = tan-1 (2y2 - 4)
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/4 cot x−1 / x−π/4
67–78. Derivatives of inverse functions Consider the following functions (on the given interval, if specified). Find the derivative of the inverse function.
f(x) = x^2/3, for x>0
State the derivative rule for the logarithmic function f(x)=log(subscript b)x. How does it differ from the derivative formula for ln x?