Textbook Question
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
sin y+2 = x
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5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
sin y+2 = x
{Use of Tech} Tangent line Find the equation of the line tangent to y=2^sin x at x=π/2. Graph the function and the tangent line.
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 sin ax / sin bx, where a and b are constants with b ≠ 0.
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(y) = tan-1 (2y2 - 4)
A spherical balloon is inflated and its volume increases at a rate of 15 in³/min. What is the rate of change of its radius when the radius is 10 in?
67–78. Derivatives of inverse functions Consider the following functions (on the given interval, if specified). Find the derivative of the inverse function.
f(x) = x^2/3, for x>0