Textbook Question
A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.
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A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(x) = 5x³
{Use of Tech} Tangent line Find the equation of the line tangent to y=2^sin x at x=π/2. Graph the function and the tangent line.
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 sin ax / sin bx, where a and b are constants with b ≠ 0.
A spherical balloon is inflated and its volume increases at a rate of 15 in³/min. What is the rate of change of its radius when the radius is 10 in?
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/4 cot x−1 / x−π/4