Theorem 3.10 (Limit Theorem)

Theorem 3.10 typically refers to a limit theorem that helps evaluate the limit of a quotient of functions. In this case, it likely states that if the limits of the numerator and denominator both approach zero, the limit of their quotient can be evaluated using L'Hôpital's Rule or by simplifying the expression. Understanding this theorem is crucial for solving limits that result in indeterminate forms.