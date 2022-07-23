Textbook Question
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
sin y+2 = x
322
views
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
sin y+2 = x
A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.
{Use of Tech} Tangent line Find the equation of the line tangent to y=2^sin x at x=π/2. Graph the function and the tangent line.
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(y) = tan-1 (2y2 - 4)
A spherical balloon is inflated and its volume increases at a rate of 15 in³/min. What is the rate of change of its radius when the radius is 10 in?
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/4 cot x−1 / x−π/4