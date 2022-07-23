{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
a. Find db/da for a torus with a volume of 64π².
31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).
a. For the following functions s(t), find the instantaneous velocity function v(t). (Recall that the velocity function v is the derivative of the position function s.)
s(t)= −16t²+100t
Consider the following cost functions.
a. Find the average cost and marginal cost functions.
C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
{Use of Tech} Tree growth Let b represent the base diameter of a conifer tree and let h represent the height of the tree, where b is measured in centimeters and h is measured in meters. Assume the height is related to the base diameter by the function h = 5.67+0.70b+0.0067b².
a. Graph the height function.