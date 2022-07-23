Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.1.24a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.1.24a

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 8 - 2x2; P(0, 8)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function f(x) = 8 - 2x^2 and the point P(0, 8) where you need to find the slope of the tangent line.
Recall the definition of the derivative as the slope of the tangent line at a point: f'(x) = lim_{h \(\to\) 0} \(\frac{f(x+h) - f(x)}{h}\).
Substitute f(x) = 8 - 2x^2 into the derivative definition: f'(x) = lim_{h \(\to\) 0} \(\frac{(8 - 2(x+h)^2) - (8 - 2x^2)}{h}\).
Simplify the expression inside the limit: f'(x) = lim_{h \(\to\) 0} \(\frac{-2(x^2 + 2xh + h^2) + 2x^2}{h}\).
Further simplify and evaluate the limit as h approaches 0 to find f'(x), then substitute x = 0 to find the slope of the tangent line at P(0, 8).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point, which is crucial for understanding how the function behaves locally.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point quantifies how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In this context, finding the derivative of f(x) will provide the slope of the tangent line at point P.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Limit Definition of Derivative

The limit definition of the derivative states that the derivative f'(a) at a point a is the limit of the difference quotient as h approaches zero: f'(a) = lim(h→0) [(f(a+h) - f(a))/h]. This definition is fundamental for calculating the slope of the tangent line using the function's values around the point of interest.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by y=10et2cos(πt8)y=10e^{-\(\frac{t}{2}\)}\(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi t}{8}\]\right\)).

a. Graph the displacement function. 

285
views
Textbook Question

Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.

a. Find db/da for a torus with a volume of 64π².

368
views
Textbook Question

31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).

a. For the following functions s(t), find the instantaneous velocity function v(t). (Recall that the velocity function v is the derivative of the position function s.)

s(t)= −16t²+100t

244
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following cost functions.

a. Find the average cost and marginal cost functions.

C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000

360
views
Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)

256
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Tree growth Let b represent the base diameter of a conifer tree and let h represent the height of the tree, where b is measured in centimeters and h is measured in meters. Assume the height is related to the base diameter by the function h = 5.67+0.70b+0.0067b².

a. Graph the height function.

273
views