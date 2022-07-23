13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -7x; P(-1,7)
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.
a. f(x) = (x-2)^1/3
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √3x; a= 12
Deriving trigonometric identities
a. Differentiate both sides of the identity cos 2t = cos² t−sin² t to prove that sin 2 t= 2 sin t cos t.