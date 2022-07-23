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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.2.73a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.73a

Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.
a. f(x) = (x-2)^1/3

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem statement. We need to determine where the function f(x) = (x-2)^{1/3} has vertical tangent lines by analyzing the behavior of its derivative.
Step 2: Find the derivative of the function f(x) = (x-2)^{1/3}. Use the power rule for derivatives, which states that if f(x) = x^n, then f'(x) = n*x^{n-1}.
Step 3: Apply the power rule to f(x) = (x-2)^{1/3}. The derivative f'(x) will be (1/3)*(x-2)^{-2/3}.
Step 4: Analyze the behavior of f'(x) as x approaches the point of interest, which is x = 2. Specifically, evaluate the limit lim_{x→2} |f'(x)| to determine if it approaches infinity.
Step 5: Conclude that if lim_{x→2} |f'(x)| = ∞, then there is a vertical tangent line at x = 2. The equation of this vertical tangent line is x = 2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Tangent Lines

A vertical tangent line occurs at a point on a curve where the slope of the tangent approaches infinity. This typically indicates that the function is changing very rapidly at that point, leading to a vertical orientation of the tangent line. Mathematically, this is represented by the condition that the limit of the derivative approaches infinity as x approaches the point of tangency.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Continuity and Derivatives

For a function to have a vertical tangent line at a point, it must be continuous at that point. Additionally, the behavior of the derivative is crucial; if the limit of the absolute value of the derivative approaches infinity as x approaches the point, it confirms the presence of a vertical tangent. This relationship between continuity and the behavior of derivatives is fundamental in calculus.
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Intro to Continuity

One-Sided Derivatives

One-sided derivatives are used to analyze the behavior of a function at endpoints of its domain or at points where the function may not be differentiable in the traditional sense. The left-hand derivative and right-hand derivative provide insights into the slope of the function from either side of a point, which is essential for determining the nature of the tangent line at that point, especially in cases of vertical tangents.
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One-Sided Limits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)

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Textbook Question

7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:

a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.

g(s) = 4s³ - 8s² +4s / 4s

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Textbook Question

79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>

a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)

x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)

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Textbook Question

Comparing velocities Two stones are thrown vertically upward, each with an initial velocity of 48 ft/s at time t=0. One stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 32 feet above the ground, and the other stone is thrown from ground level. The height above the ground of the stone thrown from the bridge after t seconds is f(t) = − 16t²+48t+32. and the height of the stone thrown from the ground after t seconds is g(t) = −16t²+48t.

a. Show that the stones reach their high points at the same time.

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Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = √3x; a= 12

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Textbook Question

Deriving trigonometric identities

a. Differentiate both sides of the identity cos 2t = cos² t−sin² t to prove that sin 2 t= 2 sin t cos t.

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