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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.40a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.40a

Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √3x; a= 12

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function f(x) = \(\sqrt{3x}\). This is a composition of functions, where the outer function is the square root and the inner function is 3x.
Step 2: To find the derivative f'(x), use the chain rule. The chain rule states that if you have a composite function f(g(x)), the derivative is f'(g(x)) * g'(x).
Step 3: Differentiate the outer function \(\sqrt{u}\) with respect to u, which is \(\frac{1}{2\sqrt{u}\)}. Here, u = 3x.
Step 4: Differentiate the inner function 3x with respect to x, which is 3.
Step 5: Apply the chain rule: f'(x) = \(\frac{1}{2\sqrt{3x}\)} * 3. Simplify this expression to find f'(x), and then evaluate it at a = 12 to find f'(12).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In practical terms, the derivative at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point.
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Tangent Lines

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the function at that point. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave locally around specific values.
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Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a function to determine its output. In the context of derivatives, evaluating the function at a point helps in calculating the derivative at that point. For example, to find f′(a), one must first evaluate the function f(x) at x = a.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.

4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)

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Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)

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Textbook Question

Comparing velocities Two stones are thrown vertically upward, each with an initial velocity of 48 ft/s at time t=0. One stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 32 feet above the ground, and the other stone is thrown from ground level. The height above the ground of the stone thrown from the bridge after t seconds is f(t) = − 16t²+48t+32. and the height of the stone thrown from the ground after t seconds is g(t) = −16t²+48t.

a. Show that the stones reach their high points at the same time.

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Textbook Question

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = -7x; P(-1,7)

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Textbook Question

Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.

73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.

a. f(x) = (x-2)^1/3

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Textbook Question

Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = 2/√x; P(4,1)

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