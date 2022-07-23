Textbook Question
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
(g^-1)'(7)
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Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
(g^-1)'(7)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(4x+1)ln x = xln(4x+1)
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) | x=4
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
a. d/dx (f(x)+2g(x)) |x=3
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
d. d/dx (f(x)³) |x=5
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d/dx((√2)x) = x(√2)x - 1