Product Rule

The Product Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate the product of two functions. It states that if you have two functions, f(x) and g(x), the derivative of their product is given by f'(x)g(x) + f(x)g'(x). This rule is essential for finding the derivative of the expression d/dx (f(x)g(x)) at a specific point, such as x=4.