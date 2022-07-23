Textbook Question
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = √(e2x + 8x2ex +16x4) (Hint: Factor the function under the square root first.)
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Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = √(e2x + 8x2ex +16x4) (Hint: Factor the function under the square root first.)
A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(x) = 5x³
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 sin ax / sin bx, where a and b are constants with b ≠ 0.
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(y) = tan-1 (2y2 - 4)
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/4 cot x−1 / x−π/4